Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Redcentric (LON:RCN)

Redcentric (LON:RCN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.74% from the company’s current price.

Shares of RCN stock opened at GBX 135 ($1.76) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 124.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 124.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £210.78 million and a P/E ratio of -22.50. Redcentric has a 12 month low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 158 ($2.06).

In related news, insider David Senior sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £35,713.75 ($46,660.24).

About Redcentric

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

