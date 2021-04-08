Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires New Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 109,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 34,749 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $175.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.30 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

