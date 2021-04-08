Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,447 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

NYSE:AAP opened at $182.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.81. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.96 and a 52 week high of $187.91.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

AAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.64.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.