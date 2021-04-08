Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $1.91 Million Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 74.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,116 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,767,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,451,000 after buying an additional 716,744 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 984,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,266,000 after buying an additional 192,798 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,202,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 788,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,967,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,720,000 after buying an additional 295,559 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

NYSE:J opened at $131.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.17 and a 52-week high of $133.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.41.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

