Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 708,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,653,000 after purchasing an additional 93,410 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BankUnited by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,946,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,757 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,586,000 after purchasing an additional 27,796 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited stock opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on BankUnited in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BankUnited from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

In other news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,111.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.