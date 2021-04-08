Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 163,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.08% of SITE Centers as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in SITE Centers by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in SITE Centers by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in SITE Centers by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SITE Centers by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SITC opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.19 and a beta of 1.66.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

SITC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.61.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

