Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 41,259 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Open Text by 420.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Open Text in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Open Text currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Open Text stock opened at $48.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 0.89. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average is $44.70.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $855.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

