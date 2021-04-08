Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 92,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 28.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in HUYA by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after acquiring an additional 264,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUYA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, CLSA downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.96. HUYA Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. HUYA’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

