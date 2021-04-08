Canandaigua National Corp Has $5.24 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 64,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $62.22. The stock had a trading volume of 118,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,768,893. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day moving average of $65.68. The stock has a market cap of $139.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -564.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

