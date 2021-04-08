Canandaigua National Corp Invests $2.72 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,088 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded up $6.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $571.93. The stock had a trading volume of 142,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,266,496. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $534.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.60 billion, a PE ratio of 92.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $257.00 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.