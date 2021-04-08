Cancom (ETR:COK) PT Set at €60.00 by Warburg Research

Cancom (ETR:COK) has been assigned a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cancom in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €58.86 ($69.24).

Get Cancom alerts:

Shares of COK opened at €49.32 ($58.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.31. Cancom has a twelve month low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a twelve month high of €59.05 ($69.47). The company has a 50 day moving average of €52.68 and a 200-day moving average of €46.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.