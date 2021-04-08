Capita (LON:CPI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.93

Capita plc (LON:CPI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 37.93 ($0.50) and traded as high as GBX 46.50 ($0.61). Capita shares last traded at GBX 45.32 ($0.59), with a volume of 5,805,461 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPI shares. Numis Securities reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 65.78 ($0.86).

Get Capita alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 44.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £757.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71.

Capita Company Profile (LON:CPI)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.