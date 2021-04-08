Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Black Knight by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,689,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Black Knight by 3,768.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,252,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,277 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Black Knight by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,360,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,190,000 after purchasing an additional 577,567 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Black Knight by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,224,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,145,000 after purchasing an additional 37,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Black Knight by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,327,000 after purchasing an additional 100,591 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight stock opened at $74.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.52 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.06 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. Research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.24.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

