Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,853 The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,099,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $75.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 70.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.18. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $76.25.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.7175 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.96.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.