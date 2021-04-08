Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New $102,000 Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $130.02 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.47 and a 12 month high of $135.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $161.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.04.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

