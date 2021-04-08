Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 443 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 44.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 39.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 257,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $407.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.00.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $361.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.68. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.23 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The firm has a market cap of $87.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.