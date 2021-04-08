Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes $115,000 Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 481 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $28,034,127.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total value of $1,014,433.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,526 shares of company stock valued at $86,561,633. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday stock opened at $251.93 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.27 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDAY. Barclays lifted their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.22.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

