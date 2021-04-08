Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes $129,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 340 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $401.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.38 and a 12 month high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.05.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

