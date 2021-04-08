Captrust Financial Advisors Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,107,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,200,000 after buying an additional 180,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 270,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,675,000 after buying an additional 170,962 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,626,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,367.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 48,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,459,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $98.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.20. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $112.02.

