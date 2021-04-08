Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 600 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ally Financial were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Strs Ohio grew its position in Ally Financial by 603.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 33,758 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 79,744.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,838,000 after acquiring an additional 611,640 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 244,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 34,440 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ally Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 683,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $114,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,103.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,517. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALLY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Ally Financial stock opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average of $35.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $47.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.