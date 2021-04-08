Carl Walkey Sells 1,800 Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Stock

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) SVP Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $21,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,363,762 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,419.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Carl Walkey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Carl Walkey sold 600 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $7,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $21,528.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $21,510.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Carl Walkey sold 600 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $7,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Carl Walkey sold 1,200 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $13,632.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $21,546.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $21,366.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $21,852.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $31,752.00.

Shares of NLTX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 126,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,360. The company has a market cap of $511.30 million, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.51. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NLTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLTX. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,240,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,885,000 after acquiring an additional 53,277 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 49,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

