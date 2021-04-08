Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €16.68 ($19.62).

CA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) price target on Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.40 ($20.47) price target on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of CA traded up €0.11 ($0.13) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €15.30 ($18.00). 2,683,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €14.77 and its 200 day moving average price is €14.27. Carrefour has a twelve month low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a twelve month high of €23.68 ($27.86).

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

