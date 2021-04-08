Cascades (TSE:CAS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.60

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.60 and traded as high as C$16.44. Cascades shares last traded at C$16.39, with a volume of 1,098,975,805 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC cut their price target on Cascades from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cascades in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Cascades from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$16.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.61.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. Analysts anticipate that Cascades Inc. will post 2.2799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Cascades Company Profile (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

