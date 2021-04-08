Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CASY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $215.48 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $135.73 and a 12-month high of $221.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $80,029,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,663,000 after buying an additional 200,640 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,739,000 after buying an additional 160,576 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,700,000 after buying an additional 157,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 274,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,032,000 after buying an additional 124,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

