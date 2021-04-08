Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Trading Down 5%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) shares fell 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.22 and last traded at $21.29. 9,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 748,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLDX. Zacks Investment Research cut Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $832.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.96.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.93% and a negative net margin of 1,069.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 91.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 379,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $495,000. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,538,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

About Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.