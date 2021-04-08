Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Financial Survey

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cellectis and Dyadic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis -110.52% -23.56% -16.69% Dyadic International -539.34% -27.54% -26.33%

Volatility & Risk

Cellectis has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyadic International has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cellectis and Dyadic International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis 0 0 4 0 3.00 Dyadic International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cellectis currently has a consensus price target of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 78.33%. Dyadic International has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.26%. Given Dyadic International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dyadic International is more favorable than Cellectis.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.3% of Cellectis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Dyadic International shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Cellectis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Dyadic International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cellectis and Dyadic International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis $22.99 million 36.17 -$102.09 million ($2.41) -8.07 Dyadic International $1.68 million 83.81 -$8.31 million ($0.31) -16.48

Dyadic International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cellectis. Dyadic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cellectis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cellectis beats Dyadic International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis S.A., a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is also developing UCARTCS1 and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. In addition, the company produces high oleic soybean oil, other soybean products, and fiber wheat. It has strategic alliances with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier; The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; and Iovance Biotherapeutics, as well as a strategic research and development collaboration with Cytovia Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins. It has a research and development agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Ltd., as well as with the Israel Institute for Biological Research; strategic research services agreement with Biotechnology Developments for Industry in Pharmaceuticals, S.L.U.; research collaboration with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH; research and commercialization collaboration with Serum Institute of India Pvt.; and nonexclusive research collaboration with WuXi Biologics. The company also has a collaboration with TurtleTree Scientific Pte. Ltd. to develop various recombinant protein growth factors. Dyadic International, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

