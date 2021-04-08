Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Gap Down to $20.93

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.93, but opened at $20.01. Cellectis shares last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 2,202 shares trading hands.

CLLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Cellectis alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $831.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.59.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Cellectis by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,200,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,482,000 after purchasing an additional 500,367 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after buying an additional 101,167 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,349,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.