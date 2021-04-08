Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CELTF. UBS Group started coverage on Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centamin from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centamin currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.75.

Get Centamin alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. Centamin has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.