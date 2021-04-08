Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to report $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.18. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.77. 6,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,140. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $27.51 and a twelve month high of $55.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 16,604 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,051,000 after buying an additional 68,776 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

