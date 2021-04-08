Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.66

Shares of Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$16.66 and last traded at C$16.66, with a volume of 12270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.22.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CERV. Raymond James raised their price target on Cervus Equipment from C$16.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Cervus Equipment from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Cervus Equipment from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$255.20 million and a P/E ratio of 10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.01.

About Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV)

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

