Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires New Position in Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APXT. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $21,492,000. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,568,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition by 512.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 645,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,692,000 after acquiring an additional 540,336 shares during the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,704,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apex Technology Acquisition by 154,913.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 258,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Apex Technology Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APXT opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.86. Apex Technology Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

Apex Technology Acquisition Profile

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Burlingame, California.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Apex Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apex Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.