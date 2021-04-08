Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Invests $222,000 in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,942 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,503 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,796,000 after buying an additional 3,071,809 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,959,000 after buying an additional 1,609,391 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,986,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,500,000 after acquiring an additional 804,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 441.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 789,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,568,000 after acquiring an additional 643,700 shares during the period. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.50 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.08.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $66.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $67.23.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6314 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.