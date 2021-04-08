Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 12,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.42.

KEY stock opened at $20.54 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.68.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

