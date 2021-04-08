Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,026 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of SEE opened at $45.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average of $43.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.92.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.