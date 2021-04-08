Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 2,938 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,981 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Halliburton by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,470 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,190 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.96.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HAL stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

