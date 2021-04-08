Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 98,437 Shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) by 93.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,437 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 1.29% of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.48. JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $33.98.

