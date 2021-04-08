Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $40.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.20. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

