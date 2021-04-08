Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires Shares of 5,716 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,716 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.26.

BBY stock opened at $120.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.73. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.37, for a total transaction of $209,035.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,956.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $485,242.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,923 shares of company stock worth $4,454,091 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

