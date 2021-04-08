Cetera Investment Advisers Buys New Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APO. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 286.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APO opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.56. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.66 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $140,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

