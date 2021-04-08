Cetera Investment Advisers Buys Shares of 12,171 Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Textron by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 108,800 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Textron by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,065,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Textron by 1.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Textron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.73.

NYSE:TXT opened at $57.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.08. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

