Cetera Investment Advisers Buys Shares of 5,454 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Progressive alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock opened at $95.86 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $71.25 and a 52 week high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.