Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 7,066 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000.

Shares of MIY stock opened at $15.20 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

