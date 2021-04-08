Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases New Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,312,630,000 after buying an additional 737,757 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,594 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,056,000 after purchasing an additional 905,612 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 836,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $373.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $354.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.64. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.25 and a 12 month high of $406.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 113.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 94.86%.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 21,730 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.37, for a total transaction of $8,461,010.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 239,762 shares in the company, valued at $93,356,129.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.01, for a total transaction of $761,862.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,539 shares in the company, valued at $46,664,158.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,498 shares of company stock worth $97,655,190. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

