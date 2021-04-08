CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.80. CF Industries reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

CF opened at $46.08 on Monday. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,614.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in CF Industries by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

