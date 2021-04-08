CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Cleveland Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $46.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $51.24.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

