CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Trading 0.8% Higher

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. 102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CGGYY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CGG in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of CGG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a market cap of $896.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CGG had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $283.00 million for the quarter.

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the Hampson-Russell, Jason, Insight Earth, and Velpro brands.

