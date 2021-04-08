Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,455 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.20% of LTC Properties worth $18,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,108,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,575,000 after buying an additional 410,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,440,000 after buying an additional 145,637 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,646,000 after buying an additional 19,249 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 15.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,288,000 after buying an additional 35,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1,037.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,388,000 after buying an additional 149,795 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTC stock opened at $43.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.82.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial cut shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

