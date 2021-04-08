Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $18,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $79.82 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 15,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,022,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $666,507.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,661.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,352 shares of company stock valued at $5,065,821 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.