Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 211 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of Valmont Industries worth $20,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,872,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 448.7% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 87,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after acquiring an additional 71,770 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,507,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Valmont Industries news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total value of $32,132.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMI opened at $233.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.24 and a 200 day moving average of $185.43. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.00 and a 52-week high of $251.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $798.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.98 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

