Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Earns Neutral Rating from Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities reissued their neutral rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

CHK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $45.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.28. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

